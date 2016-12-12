Seventh annual 'Kram the Kanyon' event planned

The purpose of Kram the Kanyon is to get as many people as possible attending the basketball game to support our student athletes and give back to the community.

Admission for that night can be a free-will donation, donating new or children's outerwear (scarves, stocking caps, gloves, mittens, etc.) for students in grades K-8. Non-perishable items will also be accepted. Items needed most include paper products, diapers, cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products.

These items will be given to local charities with families in need.