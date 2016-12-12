Three women injured in crash with snow plow

The 2007 Sterling snow plow, owned by the state but driven by a 24-year-old male, was traveling 5 to 10 mph with emergency lights activated when the Rav4 struck the plow from behind, Mangan said. The Rav4's speed is unknown.

The female driver suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries. Her two passengers, age 18 and 19, suffered minor injuries. All three were transported by ambulance to Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell.

The snow plow driver was not injured. All four individuals were wearing seat belts.

The names and hometowns of the people involved are not being released because of Marsy's Law, Mangan said.

The crash blocked both lanes of westbound traffic for about 15 minutes. The Rav4 was totaled. Minor, if any, damage was caused to the plow.

A charge of careless driving is pending against the female driver. The Highway Patrol investigated and was assisted by Mitchell Fire/EMS, Mitchell Ambulance, the Davison County Sheriff's Office and Hanson County Sheriff's Office.