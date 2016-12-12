Fire damages Kaylor home

The fire damaged a small section of siding on the house's exterior but caused what appeared to be less than $1,000 in damage, according to Scotland Fire Chief Mike Mehrer.

About 10 firefighters were on scene, but Mehrer said the fire was quickly extinguished with less than 20 gallons of water. A woman and her children live at the house, Mehrer said, but no one was injured.

Firefighters remained on scene for about 1 1/2 hours. No cause was determined.