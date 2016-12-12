Fire destroys two-story home near Storla

The house appeared to have started on the lower level on the east side of the house, Briggs said, and the structure appeared to be burning for some time before firefighters arrived.

One man lived in the home, Briggs said, but was away from the house at the time. No one was injured, but a pet died in the fire.

"I'm just glad no one was home," Briggs said.

About 20 firefighters responded and remained on site until approximately 9:30 p.m. The house burned to the ground and was under control in about one hour and 45 minutes.

Officials still don't know what caused the fire, Briggs said, and no charges are pending. Briggs touched base with the fire marshal, but the fire marshal did not say whether he would continue investigating the incident.

The Aurora County Sheriff's Office also responded.