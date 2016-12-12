Local artist selected for national magazine cover

"I've been an artist since I remember," Miller said. "And I was very, very excited. I was chosen for November, which is Native American Heritage Month, so I'm proud of that."

Of the five pieces he submitted, Miller's painting of Sitting Bull was the winner. Miller said the painting is currently at the South Dakota Art Gallery on Main Street in Mitchell.

Miller is a graduate of Dakota Wesleyan University, majoring in art. He taught art and Dakota language at Crow Creek Tribal School, retiring in 2012 to study the Lakota language at the University of South Dakota and Sitting Bull College, Lakota Summer Institute.

Miller was also the artist in residence at Crazy Horse Memorial in June 2015. The father of five is focusing on his career as a professional artist, and Miller said he has a "real desire" to have his own studio someday.

"It blew me away," he said when he first saw the cover of the magazine in print form. "When you're an artist and you go for a long stretch without someone noticing my work and then all of a sudden somebody does, and it's something like this. It just gives you an uplifting and inspiring feeling to keep going with your work."