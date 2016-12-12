Davison Co. Commission to review highway-related items

Among the items is signing a bridge improvement grant, purchasing surplused road grader cutting edges from Douglas County, a purchase agreement with Charles Mix County for two semis and gravel trailers and removing weight limit restrictions from a bridge on 261st street.

Other business

• 9 a.m.: Call meeting to order, conduct the Pledge of Allegiance, consider approving minutes from the previous meeting and hear citizen input and board reports.

• 9:15 a.m.: Approve plat as recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission.

• 9:20 a.m.: Treasurer Christie Gunkel will discuss non-sufficient funds (NSF) checks.

• 9:30 a.m.: Meet with Weinberg to discuss grants and the purchase of equipment from Douglas and Charles Mix Counties.

• 10 a.m.: Adopt Capital Accumulation Designation Resolution

• 10:05 a.m.: Hear miscellaneous motions brought to the board, acknowledge volunteers, advertise for supplemental budget hearing, set date and time for county land lease auction, auditor's account with treasurer, sign agreement for community health nurse clerical and consider approving timesheets and bills.