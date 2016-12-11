Benefit draws in 500-plus for Emery woman

"You know how it is, I'm always one of those that I don't want anyone to do a benefit for me," Kayser said Sunday. "But it's definitely been a great privilege."

In August, Kayser was diagnosed with stage four cancer, which is incurable and has a fatal prognosis. The cancer is spread throughout her body, in her liver, sternum, bile duct and both lungs.

A business owner, registered nurse, first responder, member of the Emery Development Corporation and other groups, Kayser is a familiar face to many across the region, drawing in people to Sunday's benefit from Epiphany, Alexandria, Parkston, Chamberlain, Bridgewater and Mitchell — many of whom were the people who rallied to make the event happen when Kayser seemed reluctant.

"People kept asking, 'What can we do?' and she finally gave in and said, 'OK,' " event organizer Chris Schmitt said. "She has a big extended family and she would do anything for anybody, so we thought we could do this for her."

At the benefit, which Kayser lobbied to be family-oriented and "about the community," there was a silent auction featuring more than 200 items, a meal, live music and holiday portraits, with all of the proceeds to be given to Kayser in the hopes of offsetting some of her medical bills.

Additionally, approximately 500 T-shirts made in support of Kayser were sold prior to the benefit and more orders were being taken at the event.

The total amount raised was not immediately available. But, Schmitt said she was confident the total tally would exceed expectations, noting that all of the supplies for the meal were donated from area businesses and individuals.

A benefit dart tournament in Kayser's honor is scheduled for January at Butch's Tavern in Alexandria, Schmitt said. But Sunday's event was special because it tailored to all ages, like Kayser had hoped, whereas the next benefit will likely be geared toward adults, Schmitt said.

"She was very particular that, if we were going to do something for her, it benefit everybody else, too," Schmitt said.

Schmitt became friends with Kayser more than 25 years ago, when she moved to the area after college. Kayser was the first friend she made and the duo have been close ever since. So the opportunity to give back to Kayser took on a special meeting to Schmitt, and she began planning the event in September, shortly after Kayser's diagnosis.

"Being able to do something like this for her is awesome, and the response has been overwhelming," Schmitt said. "I hate that we have to have things like this because of bad things like cancer, but it's great to see the response and everybody here."