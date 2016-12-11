School board looks to save big bucks at next meeting

The first resolution will have the board consider approving the authorization of the execution, terms, issuance, sale and payment of limited tax capital outlay refunding certificates in the amount of $4.4 million for the Longfellow Elementary School bond certificates.

Similar to the resolution approved at the board's last meeting, this resolution will allow the bonding company to proceed with refinancing of the bonds. The resolution must be updated because the bonding will now occur in 2017, rather than 2016, as originally stated.

In the resolution approved by the board at its November meeting, it allowed Dougherty & Company, based out of Sioux Falls, to move forward on research, take into account actions by the Federal Reserve in December to determine likely savings. It did not bind the district to do any refinancing. Thomas Grimmond, of Dougherty & Company, will be present Monday night to go over logistics with the board and if pricing is right to refinance.

The second resolution will have the board consider the authorization and approval of the State Health and Education Facilities Authority in the State Aid Pledge Agreement.

Approximately a year-and-a-half ago, a system was created by Lt. Gov. Matt Michels in which bonds could be issued by school districts through the State Health and Education Facilities Authority, rather than through school districts' individual authority. This allows schools to receive a better bond rating and receive lower interest rates.

To protect itself, the state requires school districts to legally pledge future state aid dollars to the state in the event they were to default, or as an example, not pay back the debts owed, according to the resolution.

The pledge is a form of collateral, which will never be enacted, the resolution states, because the Mitchell School district will pay its debt obligations.

Personnel

As part of a consent agenda that includes board minutes, claims and open enrollment, the board will consider the following personnel items:

• New Hires (classified): Sami Hofer, general food service worker at the Mitchell Middle School, compensation of $11 per hour for 5.5 hours per day, effective Dec. 5.

• New Hire (Extracurricular): Jade Miller, head eighth-grade boys basketball coach, compensation of $1,999, effective Dec. 1; Darci Winthers, seventh-grade girls assistant basketball coach, compensation of $1,748, effective Dec. 1; Chase Jamison, Middle School Drumline Adviser, compensation of $1,100, effective Dec. 1; Cassey VerHey, winter sideline cheer coach, compensation of $2,246, effective Dec. 1; Ryan Stahle, Middle School Jazz Band adviser, compensation of $1,421, effective Dec. 1; Sam Geiman, eighth-grade girls basketball assistant coach, compensation of $1,748, effective Dec. 1.

• Volunteer Coach (New Hire): Jeremiah Harmon, wrestling assistant coach, compensation of $1, effective Dec. 1.

• Transfers: Kristina Allen, paraeducator at the Mitchell High School to paraeducator at Gertie Belle Rogers Elementary School, effective Dec. 1; Emily Gass Rames, paraeducator at the Mitchell Middle School to paraeducator at L.B. Williams Elementary School, effective Dec. 15.

• Resignations: April Rickel, paraeducator at L.B. Williams, effective Dec. 16; Deborah Vendt, L.B. Williams kitchen staff, effective December; Candy Torres, food service at Mitchell Middle School, effective Nov. 11; Stephanie Killion, paraeducator at Mitchell High School, effective Dec. 9; Jesse Harder, custodian at senior high, effective Dec. 2; Sharon Johnson, AP art at the senior high, effective Dec. 22.

• MTI Personnel Changes: Julie Brookbank, MTI marketing director to associate to the Present/ CCO Chief Communications Officer, compensation includes an additional $2,536 to $68,000; Bob Kobernusz, interactive services director to MTI marketing director, compensation includes an additional $4,891 to $64,000.

Other business

In other regular business, the board will:

• Hear information on new and expanded curriculars and programs at Mitchell Technical Institute, including the Center of Student Success. Scott Fossum will provide an overview of the goals and activities for the center, and Carol Grode-Hanks will be present to update the board on the new, expanded and revised programs at MTI.

• Hear a superintendent's report. During this time, an update will be provided on the outcomes of the Lions Academy held this past summer. A report on the food service participation rates and financial status will also be heard at this time.

• Hear board members' report.

• Hear public commentary.

• Tour the Center of Student Success at MTI.