Meals on Wheels, which started in Mitchell in 1971, provides warm, nutritious meals to various residences throughout the city. And in the past year, the average amount of meals per month has grown by 250.

According to Lynnette Shattuck, coordinator of the Meals on Wheels at Avera Queen of Peace, the program delivers an average of 1,450 meals per month, an increase from last year's average of nearly 1,200 per month.

The reason for the increase?

Schattuck said there's a growing need for delivered meals, but also an increase of awareness that the program exists. The program, which is sponsored by the Volunteers in Mitchell (VIM), originally started 45 years ago and was used mainly as a service to take clients shopping and to doctor appointments. But then it became a way to bring people in need of a meal, or home to their residence.

Although Meals on Wheels has been run by VIM since it started, Schattuck said Avera Queen of Peace took over the coordination efforts for the group in 2013. At that time, the average number of meals per month was approximately 950. Each meal costs $4.25 and includes a main plate item, along with vegetables, a salad and a dessert.

Right now, Shattuck estimated an average of 60 to 80 people are served each day, depending on the time of the week. And an increase in the number of meals served each month calls for an increase in the number of delivery drivers.

The program runs Monday through Friday, Shattuck said, and the five delivery routes are run completely by volunteers — and the organization couldn't be more grateful.

"We're very fortunate in our community to have the people that we do," Shattuck said.

The organization is always looking for volunteers, Shattuck said, but because there are not enough, the program has set boundaries for deliveries, staying within Mitchell. For anyone outside of these boundaries, a meal cannot be delivered.

Shattuck said the streets that form the boundaries from the program include Spruce Street, Foster Street, Ohlman Street and Cemetery Road.

And when the holiday season comes around, finding volunteers can get tougher — especially when holidays take place in the middle of the week. But because of other services in the community, the group did not provide a meal on Thanksgiving this year, which was a first.

Volunteers come from various groups within the community, including businesses and service organizations, but many volunteers for the Meals on Wheels program come from area churches.

"We are so grateful for those who do volunteer, because, boy, we would not have a program without our volunteer drivers," Shattuck said. "And they're awesome."