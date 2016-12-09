Mitchell man arrested for alleged dry fire at woman

On Nov. 9, Jarabek and woman were arguing, court documents state, so Jarabek grabbed the gun and told the woman to take off her clothes. He then allegedly told her to kneel down on the patio outside, put the gun to the back of her head and pulled the trigger, though the gun was not loaded.

Jarabek allegedly went back in the residence and left the woman outside for a short time. He told police he wanted to embarrass and scare the woman, court documents state.

Jarabek was charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine; and possession of a firearm by a convicted drug felon, a Class 6 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine.