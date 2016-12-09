Around the Region

Jeline formerly served as a deputy in the Brule County Director of Equalization office and will start work in her new position Monday.

Nagel, who has worked for the city of Chamberlain for five years, will start his new job Monday.

Both employees will have the opportunity to work under current department heads Jim Sundall and Tim Long, until the end of the year, when both men will retire.

— The Lyman County Herald

Howard

LOCAL RESIDENT GIVES BACK: The Horizon Health Foundation was recently presented with an electric wheelchair donated by Tony Reidell, of Howard. The wheelchair was used by Tony's deceased wife, and when she died, he kept it thinking he may need to use it someday.

After years of hauling the chair around and keeping it in storage, Reidell decided to "put it to good use and there was someone else out there that could benefit from it."

The chair will be given to the Faith Community Health Center.

— Miner County Pioneer

Geddes

HALEY WHALEN BENEFIT SET FOR DEC. 18: A benefit for Haley Whalen will be held Dec. 18, to alleviate the financial burden of cancer treatments and a stem cell transplant.

A lunch will be served at noon at the Lone Tree Steakhouse in Geddes for a free-will donation, and there will be silent and live auction items available.

The silent auction will run from noon to 3 p.m. and a live auction will begin at 2 p.m.

— The Platte Enterprise