Core board searching to fill top positions

But the board is optimistic the pool of applicants will grow in the coming weeks, and could start the interview process around Christmas. Mosterd said Core is hopeful to have the positions filled by Jan. 1, prior to the board's next scheduled meeting Jan. 5, but the timeline could be extended.

Corsica-Stickney Superintendent and Hiring Committee Member Scott Muckey said the co-op will be thorough in its search, but believes having the director and part-time business manager positions filled will help the group exponentially moving forward.

"We're going to be as expeditious as we can with everything," Muckey said. "Hopefully we get more, but we'll see. If things have kind of fallen off and there's not a lot of applicants coming in around Christmas, that would give us some time to start that interview process."

The 12-person board, made up of one representative from each member school district, also decided Thursday that each district will appoint an alternate board member who can step in during a board member's absence.

Each district will appoint an alternate board member at its school board meeting, and the alternates will be required to take the Core board's oath of office the first time he or she attends a meeting.

The goal of enlisting alternate board members is to ensure Core can have a quorum at each of its monthly meetings and is able to conduct business, said Mount Vernon Superintendent Pat Mikkonen.

"In old habits, we left a little bit to chance, and I didn't work really hard to make sure my alternate was going to be there," Mikkonen said.

Twelve area school districts in nine counties form the Core co-op, which plans to run in place of Mid-Central Educational Cooperative, set to dissolve in June.

The 12 districts — Armour, Burke, Colome, Corsica-Stickney, Gregory, Kimball, Mount Vernon, Plankinton, Platte-Geddes, Wessington Springs, White Lake and Wolsey Wessington — make up the majority of Mid-Central's member districts. The Ethan School District is the only Mid-Central member district that did not join Core.

The budget

The Core Educational Cooperative's proposed budget for fiscal year 2017, outlined at Thursday's meeting, is thin. But it is estimated to increase by nearly $1 million for fiscal year 2018, when the co-op officially begins operations.

For 2017, Core has budgeted $444,000, with its largest expense falling in the transportation department — $153,000 — as the co-op expects to purchase a fleet of vehicles for its employees to use. Administration and fiscal funds, described by Burke Superintendent Erik Person as funds to pay the future director and business manager salaries, are allotted $20,000 and $15,000, respectively. The contingency fund is allotted $239,000, rounding out the co-op's largest expected expenses.

The $444,000 will be generated from $37,000 in start-up fees each member district paid.

In fiscal year 2018, more money is expected to be spent — approximately $1.35 million — because there will be employees providing various services to students, and the co-op will have an official office site at that time, Person said.

But, he said, the number could, and likely will, change before the 2018 budget is approved.

"It's so much of a guess right now, and that's something we have to approve next summer," Person said. "It's going to be based on revenue projections and things like that, so it's just kind of a phantom number right now."