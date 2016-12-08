The students, who had been at the church since 3:30 p.m., were volunteering for a night with Love Feast — a program that twice a month serves nutritious meals for the less fortunate — and that included making sure nobody's glass was left empty.

The meal started at 5:30 p.m. and 13 of Brett Flemmer's fifth-grade students showed up to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

"We talked about, as fifth-graders, we don't have a whole lot to give, but we do have time," Flemmer said.

And they weren't alone. Along with the class, Flemmer said six parents and three teachers also joined the class to volunteer.

The students were doing the project as part of final project for class, Flemmer said. While 13 of Flemmer's students were able to attend Thursday, he said 17 students helped in preparing for the big night. The class made placemats, which featured crossword puzzles and coloring pictures, for those attending Love Feast.

The class project was inspired after reading the book "The Family Under the Bridge," Flemmer said, which follows the life of homeless, selfish man, Armand. He runs into children and takes them under his wing, making sure they're taken care of and have a good Christmas.

The class, which finished the book during school Thursday, stuck with the same giving theme as the book and decided to volunteer for Love Feast.

And they weren't the only group volunteering Thursday night. The Hanson National Honor Society, along with the First Lutheran Church also volunteered at Love Feast.

"We don't typically have so many volunteers," said Carol Hasz, who leads the Love Feast meal program at the First United Methodist Church.

The program, which has been going on since 1997, always prepares enough meals for 350 people, Hasz said. But when the colder weather sets in, this number often fluctuates.

Hasz estimates at least 100 people will stop by the church on Love Feast meal nights to eat, but then an additional 200 meals are delivered to four routes in Mitchell.

For each night, there are always two organizations that volunteer to supply, prepare and serve the food, Hasz said. Each group covers the expenses of the meal, and like First Lutheran did on Thursday, sometimes with the help of grants. First Lutheran received a $250 Thrivent grant to help with expenses of buying the food.

Hasz said people of all ages benefit from the meal at Love Feast, noting that sometimes it's families attending or elderly residents who are stopping by just to get out of the house.

"You don't know what people's needs are," Hasz said.

And serving food on meal nights is not the only activity that goes on. Hasz said there's also a children's activity and once a month, and children who attend the meal night also receive a new book, funded by Love Feast.

Hasz, who has been with the program since it started 19 years ago, said it has been steadily growing. She estimated 75 people showed up in the first night, and now it's nearly 350 people. The group also didn't do any other programs or offer deliveries.

And for Flemmer's fifth-grade students, they are all eager to help out and learn from the experience. Flemmer said the class will spend a part of their day Friday to reflect on their day with Love Feast and what they learned.

"The kids are just diving in and I knew they would do a good job," Flemmer said, as he looked around as his students served food. "They were so eager to help out and you could see throughout the day it was a growing anticipation for it. They're just so excited to give."