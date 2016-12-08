Grammy-winning artist returns to Palace after 2006 visit

Rimes' annual tour, which is also the title of her 2015 holiday album, "Today is Christmas," was the No. 1 new Christmas Music seller in Target stores countrywide and No. 2 on Billboard Holiday Album Charts. The first single "Celebrate Me Home," a duet with Gavin DeGraw, was the No. 2 most-played new Christmas track last year. Tickets for tonight's show, depending on the seats, are $30 or $45.

Her annual tour changes every year, Rimes said in a recent interview with The Daily Republic, with a different take on everyone's holiday favorites.

"We change it by taking holiday classics and re-arranging them into different arrangements and tempos," Rimes said. "It also helps that you only get to sing these songs once a year, so we like to relish in the joy of it all, every year."

Rimes' album "Today is Christmas' is her third Christmas album, which was a follow-up to her 2014 album titled "One Christmas."

This is not Rimes' first trip to Mitchell. Back in 2006, Rimes served as the opening act for the Corn Palace Festival. And she's eager to make her way back to the Palace.

"I can't believe it has been that long since I was here," Rimes said. "The people of South Dakota have always been so kind to me. It is always great to perform in front of fans who love music."

While in South Dakota, the singer and her husband hope to "sneak away" and finally visit Mount Rushmore, an attraction she's never seen despite all of her travels, Rimes said.

While the award-winning singer might be known for her holiday tour, she's accomplished much more than Christmas-related music.

Rimes has sold more than 44 million units globally, along with winning two Grammy Awards. At 14, Rimes was the youngest recipient of a Grammy when she won "Best New Artist." Her song "How Do I Live" set a record for the longest-running single in Billboard's Hot 100 history, spending 69 weeks on the chart.

But singing isn't all Rimes can do. On top of that, the singer has ventured into acting and authored several books. Rimes has been in three films, including the CMT Original Movie "Reel Love," Lifetime movie "Northern Nights" and the ABC telefilm "Holiday in Your Heart." "Holiday in Your Heart' is based on a novel Rimes wrote by the same name.

Rimes has also written "What I Cannot Change," and the children's books "Jag" and "Jag's New Friend."

But for now, the singer is focused on her holiday tour, and her upcoming performance at the World's Only Corn Palace. Following her stop in South Dakota, she will travel to Nebraska, New Mexico, Utah and Nevada.

"Hopefully people will come and be ready to get into the holiday spirit," Rimes said.