15th annual Community Christmas Dinner planned
The Mitchell Masonic Lodge and Corn Palace Shrine Club will be sponsoring the 15th annual Community Christmas Day Dinner on Dec. 25.
The meal will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25, at the Masonic Lodge in Mitchell.
The menu will consist of turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, stuffing, corn, green beans, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, coffee and apple cider. To arrange for deliveries, call 996-4724 on Christmas Day.
The groups will be accepting free will donations towards the expenses of the meal.
For information call Troy at 770-5731.