Lynn Kennison, a transportation specialist in the South Dakota Department of Transportation's Office of Railroads, said six shuttle trains filled with grain have left a Kennebec shuttle-loading facility since the rail line opened in October, and one train filled with fertilizer has come in.

"I would say that's pretty fair," Kennison said of the line's first two months in business.

Kennison attended a meeting of the Mitchell to Rapid City Regional Railroad Authority on Thursday at the Anchor Grille in Chamberlain to say the 42-mile rail line project has been a success.

As a result of the rehabilitation project, Wheat Growers built a $40 million shuttle-loading facility in Kennebec, with which it filled a 115-car train with soybeans on Oct. 18, signalling the segment of rail line as open. Before the rehab project started in 2014, the company vowed to invest in a grain-loading and fertilizer distribution center once heavy rail came to the area.

The rail project received a $12.8 million federal Transportation Investment Generating Economic Recovery grant, so officials must still close out the grant, as well as provide final payments to the contractor. Kennison hopes to have the paperwork complete by Jan. 1, which would officially conclude the operation.

The total cost of the project won't be available until the paperwork is complete, and Kennison couldn't provide an estimate, but Rails to the Future, a local group, fundraised more than $1 million for the project, and the state provided $14.2 million to the project.

"I would love to give you that information, but I do not have it at this time," Kennison said.

The Chamberlain-to-Presho segment, now owned by the state but operated by Dakota Southern, had been closed since the mid-1990s.

The project was a piece of a larger initiative to connect Mitchell to Rapid City via railroad. That project is estimated to have cost about $60 million, according to Kristi Sandal, communications manager for the Department of Transportation.