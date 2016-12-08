With chilly temperatures in the forecast for the next week, the snow won't be going anywhere, Williams said.

And there's "something cooking" Friday, too, Williams said, but it will be just a "proverbial dusting" with less than a half-inch of snow, if anything.

But the snowfall doesn't end there. Another winter weather system could make its way to the area on Sunday, but radar indicates it will "hug more" toward the Missouri River area, Williams said.

"There's a possibility for snow each day," Williams said Thursday morning. "But the best accumulation is on Saturday and into the evening."

The good news, Williams said, is it will warm up a bit for the weekend before a cold front hits the area next week.

While Friday will see a high of approximately 14 degrees, Williams said Saturday will get into the low-20s. But the cool weather will return Sunday with highs in the teens. And starting in the middle of next week, highs will reach 10 degrees, and maybe only the single digits, Williams said.

"Cold is the word," he said. " ... Don't look for anymore 30s or even 40s."

Wind is also expected to slow down for the weekend, reaching between 10 and 20 mph, Williams said. With some gusts reaching up to 35-40 mph earlier this week, Williams said Mitchell residents can expect some "fairly light wind" days this weekend. Though, some higher gusts could reach up to 25 mph on Saturday.

With the snow accumulation over the weekend, and the colder temperatures in the forecast, the snow is here to stay, Williams said, it's "just a matter of how much."

"We're not expecting a real heavy snow, but still significant though," Williams said. "Just watch out for further changes we might have to make."