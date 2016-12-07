Alpena, Huron men arrested on meth charges

Justin Connerley, 32, of Huron, was cited for the same charges. According to the Attorney General's Office, the men were arrested after search warrants were served on Monday in Alpena and Huron, but it did not say if the two men knew each other.

Unauthorized manufacturing of a controlled substance and violation of a drug-free zone are Class 4 felonies, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Possession of methamphetamine and keeping a place for the use or sale of methamphetamine are Class 5 felonies, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The Jerauld County Sheriff's Office, Sanborn County Sheriff's Office, Alpena Fire Department/EMTS, Mitchell Police Division, Huron Police Department, Huron Fire Department/EMTs, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Division of Criminal Investigation assisted in executing the warrants.