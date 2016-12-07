House demolished to create parking space for Zion Lutheran

The project comes as the result of a steadily growing fellowship and an already-limited parking area, according to Zion Lutheran Senior Pastor Thomas Brown. Approximately 300 people attend each of the church's three services, and Brown said the church formerly operated with two services each week, but it added a third last year to ease space tensions.

"We have people parking for blocks around to come to church and those lots were available, so we went for it," Brown said. "We just have people all over the place right now."

Around the same time Zion Lutheran decided to add the third service, Brown said, church officials decided to pursue a parking lot project. The three houses, located in a row directly north of the church building on East Fourth Avenue, were all available at the same time. So the church decided to buy them. The two buildings still standing will be demolished at a later date, yet to be determined, Brown said.

The total cost of the project was not immediately available, but Brown said the church has used available funds for its entirety. Also unknown was the timeline for the project with winter looming. Snow could extend the work, Brown said, but he's hoping it will be done "as soon as possible."

And more projects could be in the cards for Zion Lutheran.

Brown said church officials are "actively working on" the possibility of expanding the church building to add a ground-level fellowship hall, classroom space and office space. As of Wednesday, the church had made no official decisions, and Brown was unsure how Zion Lutheran would fund the expansion, or even where it could be added on to the building.

But knowing his congregation is making strides to accommodate attendees is enough for Brown.

"It's a blessing for the congregations to be able to come together, especially when they're coming together to potentially do projects like this," Brown said. "It's been a good experience."