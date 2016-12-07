One year after vote: Pool project inching forward

"I don't want to come across as a totally negative person," Potzler said Wednesday. "Had they found a different funding mechanism for this, I would be 100 percent behind the pool."

A swimmer himself, Potzler isn't opposed to the idea of an indoor aquatic center in Mitchell, but he wondered whether the bids for the project will fall within the $8.085 million authorized by 54 percent of Mitchell voters on Dec. 8, 2015.

The bid process begins Dec. 22 and the bids for construction will be opened on Jan. 3, but Potzler offered up four simple words when asked if those bids will fall below the $8 million mark if every voter-approved item is included in the project.

"I don't think so," Potzler said.

But Mitchell City Councilman Jeff Smith, a longtime supporter of the project, has his fingers crossed that the bids will be within the city's funding capacity for the project. And he expects the high interest from contractors could create competition to keep the costs down.

"All we can go on is what we've been listening to from the architect that so far the numbers look good, they look positive, and the number of contractors that are very interested," Smith said.

When voters hit the polls to cast their ballots on the project, they were voting on a referred resolution stating the pool would include a competitive lap pool, leisure pool, lockers, a slide, and competition and play equipment, among other items. The voters also approved the funding, which includes $4.8 million in surplus city funds, $750,000 in community project reserves, a $500,000 loan repayment from the Mitchell Area Development Corporation, $1 million from a tax on local hotel room rentals and a $1 million pledge from the Mitchell Aquatic Club (MAC).

Despite former MAC President Ryan Huber telling The Daily Republic last week that he expects the club to easily meet its fundraising mark, Potzler still wants to see a formal document committing the MAC to making its pledge.

"There's no real commitment from the MAC to pay their million dollars," Potzler said. "When I brought up that I'd like to see a letter of credit, that was just laughed down."

Project makes progress

In the year since the project was approved, Potzler said he thinks the progress with the facility is "discouraging."

When the project was voted on, the city assured voters the multi-million indoor pool addition would cost $86,620 to operate annually. But Parks and Recreation Director Nathan Powell, who wasn't yet employed by the city at the time of the vote, recently broke the bad news to the Mitchell City Council that the project would likely cost approximately $137,000 to operate each year.

And Potzler expects that number to rise even still.

Despite concerns from opponents like Potzler, the project continues to move forward. On Monday, the city approved the first reading of a $445,000 supplemental appropriation to fund the initial architectural engineering fees accumulated in 2016 for the project. And the city estimated the project would be complete by the summer of 2018.

With an indoor pool facility in the works for several years, Smith is glad to see the project come closer to fruition.

"It's going to be real exciting to see the bids open and be hopefully able to break ground when the frost comes out and wait for that 16 to 18 months as it gets put together," Smith said.