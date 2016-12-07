Parade of Lights exceeds expectations, will return next year

The parade, held Monday in Mitchell, exceeded the group's expectations, Johnston said, after returning from a five-year hiatus. The parade saw 53 entries, well above the goal of 40.

"I've heard (from those who attended) it was just a fun time to get together with family and friends," she said, "and spite the fact that it was cold, it was still a fun tradition and they hope it continues."

And it will.

Johnston said MMS&B already has plans to continue the parade next year and it will again be in conjunction with the Christmas at the Corn Palace event. But, there may be a few changes.

The parade, which lasted approximately 40 minutes, started at 6:30 p.m. and ran down Main Street from First Avenue to Ninth Avenue. Next year, Johnston said the parade may start later, potentially at 7 p.m. This would allow for the Palace's Santa appearance to go from 4 to 7 p.m. instead of 4 to 6 p.m.

Other than that, some other minor issues, such as staging locations and float size, will have to be worked out, Johnston said.

"And before you knew it, it was over," Johnston said. "It feels awesome but it does make me feel a little bit nervous for next year, but I'm sure we'll have more floats next year."

Johnston said the six-person Parade of Lights committee has not had a follow-up meeting to discuss how the event went. On top of this committee, Johnston said the parade also saw help from approximately 30 volunteers with registration, line-up, announcing and assistance at the Corn Palace.

"It was definitely a team effort," she said. "By partnering up with the Corn Palace that helped out and all of our volunteers and committee members, holy cow we couldn't have done it without them."

The parade also featured a competition between the floats with three categories: Best Use of Lights, Christmas Spirit and Best Use of Theme.

Each winner received an award, Johnston said, which looked like an ornament that can hang on the wall. The award was made by Make It Mine Designs of Mitchell.

The winners are as follows:

BEST USE OF LIGHTS

1st — Muth Electric

2nd — Iverson Chrysler Center and Make It Mine Designs

3rd — Mitchell Area Children's Choir

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

1st — Christmas at the Castle - Neighboring Friends of Avon

2nd — Mitchell Assembly of God

3rd — County Fair Food Store Mitchell

BEST USE OF THEME

1st — BankWest

2nd — Trail King Industries

3rd — Dental Health Partners