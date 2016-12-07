Mary Marso, 64, pleaded not guilty on Dec. 6, according to a recent press release from the United States Attorney's Office.

The press release says Marso was indicted for assault by striking, beating and wounding on Nov. 9, stemming from a Dec. 10, 2015, incident in which Marso allegedly struck a juvenile student at the Todd County Elementary School in Mission.

The maximum penalty upon conviction is one year in custody and a $100,000 fine. She may also be given one year of supervised release and ordered to pay a $25 fine to the Federal Crime Victims Fund and restitution.

Marso was employed as a teacher at the school from Aug. 25, 1977, until Jan. 21, 2016, school officials said Wednesday. She no longer works for the district. The principal of Todd County Elementary School declined to comment.

Marso was released on Dec. 2 on a personal recognizance bond pending trial, scheduled for Feb. 7.

The investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Carrie Sanderson is prosecuting the case.