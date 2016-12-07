Nominations for person of the year being sought

Nomination letters may be sent to Luke Hagen, editor, at dailynews@mitchellrepublic.com with "Person of the Year" in the subject line, or mailed to his attention at The Daily Republic, 120 S. Lawler St., PO Box 1288, Mitchell, S.D., 57301.

The deadline for nominations is Dec. 16.

Past winners of the award are former Mitchell Mayor Ken Tracy, the first responders to the Wessington Springs tornado, and Plankinton resident Gary Gjesdal.