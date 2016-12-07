Nominations for person of the year being sought
The Daily Republic is seeking nominations from readers for its fourth annual Person of the Year award.
The award will be presented to the person who is judged to have had the most impact on Mitchell or the Mitchell area (anywhere The Daily Republic print edition is circulated) during the 2016 calendar year.
Nomination letters may be sent to Luke Hagen, editor, at dailynews@mitchellrepublic.com with "Person of the Year" in the subject line, or mailed to his attention at The Daily Republic, 120 S. Lawler St., PO Box 1288, Mitchell, S.D., 57301.
The deadline for nominations is Dec. 16.
Past winners of the award are former Mitchell Mayor Ken Tracy, the first responders to the Wessington Springs tornado, and Plankinton resident Gary Gjesdal.