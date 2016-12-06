The drinks, complete with marshmallows, were not just for any occasion, but a celebration as the 49 first-graders had completed their goal of raising money for Salvation Army's Angel Tree.

The three first -grade classes at Longfellow Elementary joined forces to raise money and buy presents for the Angel Tree gift program. The program provides gifts, such as clothing and toys, to children who might otherwise go without presents during the holiday season.

"We warmed you up with some hot chocolate because you are going to warm up some boys and girls and make them very happy by just sharing your pennies, your nickels, your dimes and your quarters," first-grade teacher Wendi Schnabel said to the students Tuesday afternoon. "You were able to provide Christmas for so, so many boys and girls. You should feel so warm and happy inside right now."

The three classes raised $131 to buy 10 gifts for boys and girls in the Mitchell community. And during the class celebration on Tuesday, the gifts that will be wrapped and given to children were unveiled for the first-graders to see.

Shouts of joy and fist pumps were seen all around the classroom as each of the three first-grade teachers talked about each of the 10 gifts.

The project was led by first-grade teacher Laretta McPeek, along with teachers Schnabel and Stacey Hofer. Each of the classrooms had a coin jar and everyday, according to McPeek, students would bring in change. Within three days of starting the project, the students raised $47. Wanting to continue to raise money and buy more gifts, the students' enthusiasm "skyrocketed" and they raised another $80 in the next three days.

"I think they were inspired to want to give, because some of my students were saying that they wanted to ask their parents if they could get a kid from the Angel Tree," McPeek said. "And that's ultimately what we wanted — to show them that Christmas isn't always about getting things, but about giving things, too. I think they really understand that."

The entire project was inspired during Thanksgiving week when McPeek's class was reading the story "Stone Soup." With sharing and giving on the brain, one of her McPeek's students approached her, telling her about an after-school activity she recently helped with. The activity was packing gifts to send to other children across the country. McPeek then asked the class if that's something it would like to do through the Angel Tree gift program. It was a unanimous yes, McPeek said.

After raising the $131, the three teachers went to Walmart on Monday night to purchase the gifts before unveiling them in Tuesday's celebration.

The students also had a hand in picking out the gifts. Prior to shopping, the teachers and students looked at Walmart's website finding toys that would fit the description of the Angel Tree child. Each of the Angel Tree cards included age, gender and a description of what the child might like.

"Everyday they were just so excited and they wanted to beat their goal from the previous day," McPeek said. "We couldn't be more proud and I hope this continues every single year."