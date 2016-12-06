Tripp man charged with burglary, choking woman in Mitchell

At about 1 a.m., Stoebner allegedly kicked in the front door of the residence, damaging the frame and wooden molding. Once inside, Stoebner allegedly wrapped a computer charging cord around his neck with intention of harming himself but then placed one or both of his hands around the woman's neck and choked her.

Stoebner was restrained by several individuals until police arrived, court documents state. He was charged with first-degree burglary, a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine; aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine; and intentional damage to property, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Stoebner has been released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court in two weeks.