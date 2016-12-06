'Bring the 153rd Home for Christmas' fundraiser a success

The group's original goal was to raise the $110,000 it costs to charter the plane, according to Lenny Nolz, one of the people in charge of managing the funds.

"When they originally started, the commander was hoping we could raise $30,000, and they could fund the rest," Nolz said. "Now they don't have to pay a dime."

In November, the 153rd embarked on a nine-month deployment to Kuwait. The unit, based in Huron, provides command and control for other engineer units, while logistics and maintenance support is provided by the Parkston-based Forward Support Co.

The Parkston unit is made up of approximately 80 people from Tripp, Menno, Freeman, Mitchell, Sioux Falls and other area towns.

The units reported to Texas where they are completing training, and are expected to deploy overseas after Jan. 1.

The week before the 153rd's activation ceremony, Nolz said about $80,000 had been raised, and soldiers would likely have to pay out-of-pocket to fund the difference.

But dozens of people and organizations and people across the state conducted fundraisers, including bake sales, tailgate parties and dart and pool tournaments to ensure the soldiers wouldn't have to pay their own way. Nolz said many people gave "sizable" donations, too, with many totaling more than $1,000.

The extra $20,000 will be donated to the 153rd's Family Readiness Group, Nolz said, which is a command-sponsored organization of family members, volunteers and soldiers belong to a unit and provides mutual support, assistance and a network of communication.

"It was pretty neat — pretty amazing," Nolz said. "People really supported this, got behind it and didn't take no for an answer. They made it happen."