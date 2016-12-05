Mitchell nuisance code overhaul still up in the air

The nuisance ordinance features minor changes to an existing code that city officials have said is not specific enough to enforce. Among the initial changes are lines stating the code's purpose, which is to "protect the public from conditions hazardous to public health and safety, maintain community aesthetics, prevent blight conditions from arising, and generally preserve real estate values for property owners and to provide procedures for abatement of conditions contrary to such purposes."

Upon the second revision, City Attorney Justin Johnson said he addressed grammatical errors and typos, as well as a few other minor items for clarification.

"I think the changes that were made were fairly small, but they were important," Johnson said.

One update in the second revision clarifies the specific nuisances of waste — including trash, boxes or discarded household furnishings — is a nuisance if on the "exterior" of the property. Another minor change noted a compost container must be covered.

While the council approved the first reading of the ordinance, it will need to wait another two weeks before it can be formally approved. And despite earning the support of six council members, Rice was concerned with who determines what is a nuisance and what isn't.

"Philosophically, I'm not opposed and I understand that, yes, we need to address nuisance properties, I'm just not sure of the implementation and possible unintended consequences," Rice said.

The proposed update was questioned during a November council meeting by Rice and Councilman Mel Olson, who both wondered if the inclusion of anything that "annoys" a neighbor could mean someone's home is a nuisance if painted a color like fuchsia or pink. But the questions were limited at Monday night's meeting, and the updated ordinance was quickly passed on first reading.

Before the vote, Councilman Dan Allen asked Johnson if the update would improve the city's chances of abating a property in the southeast corner of town he said has been an issue for years.

"But the property that's on Foster and Havens, it will be on the southeast corner, is a junkyard right now," Allen said. "Is this going to help that better? We've been after that for five or six years."

Johnson said the city is limited because the property sits partially in Mitchell's jurisdiction and partially in Davison County. But, he said, the revisions would make the property easier to address for any potential nuisances.

Councilman Jeff Smith spoke in favor of the ordinance, and mentioned the city's past discussion on possibly working with the county to expand the ordinance outside of city limits to some extent.

"I think this is a great first step for the city, but I think we've mentioned also that maybe there's some cooperation that we can maybe get with the county moving forward and seeing if we can partner and maybe try to utilize maybe some same language or the same policy or whatever," Smith said.

Indoor pool project gets funding

The council also approved on first reading a $445,000 supplemental appropriation to fund architectural engineering fees accumulated in 2016 for the $8 million aquatic center to be added onto the Mitchell Recreation Center.

The project funding was approved by Mitchell voters last December, but required a supplemental appropriation to support 2016 expenses. The funding will come from the Capital Project Fund — Indoor Swimming Pool account.

The facility — which includes a competitive lap pool, spectator seating, a leisure pool and several other amenities — is expected to be completed by the summer of 2018.

With support from 54 percent of Mitchell voters in 2015, the project will be funded by $4.808 million in surplus city funds, $750,000 in additional community project reserves from 2013, 2014 and 2015, a $500,000 loan repayment by the Mitchell Area Development Corporation and approximately $2 million in lease purchase obligations. Half of that $2 million will be funded by the Mitchell Aquatic Club, while the other half will be funded by a tax on nightly room rentals and Mitchell hotels and motels.

Consent agenda

The council approved the following items of the consent agenda:

• Minutes from the Nov. 21 City Council and Nov. 14 Planning Commission meetings.

• Raffle permits from the Abbott House, Mitchell Lions Club and the Lake Mitchell Bassmasters.

• Automatic supplements for the traffic division, various tax increment finance districts and the Mitchell Municipal Airport.

• Set Dec. 19 as the date for the following hearings: An application from Mitchell Elks Lodge to transfer retail on-sale liquor license RL-5772 from Mitchell Elks Lodge, 112 E. Fifth Ave., to the same location due to a change in configuration of the licensed premises to include a concrete pad; An application from Overtime Steakhouse & Sports Bar for a special event liquor license at the Overtime Event Center, located at 812 N. Rowley St., on Jan. 7 for a holiday party; An application from Overtime Steakhouse & Sports Bar for a special event liquor license at the Overtime Event Center, located at 812 N. Rowley St., on Jan. 14 for a dart tournament.

• Taxicab licenses to Becky's Vans, E-Z Ride Taxi, Palace Transit and Granite Springs Lodge LLC.

• A S.D. Steps to Wellness Workplace grant of $1,250.

• Set Dec. 19 as the date for a hearing on the application of Tokyo Japanese Cuisine LLC for a new retail on-off sale wine license located at 819 E. Spruce St.

• Change Order No. 3 with Menning Backhoe LLC for North Rowley City Project 2016-3. If approved, the contract will rise by $5,467.75, increasing the total contract to $179,996.

• Change Order No. 1 to Sidewalk Project 2016-4 Schedule B Rowley Street Sidewalks. If approved, the contract with Big O Concrete will rise by $4,333.52, increasing the total contract amount to $92,710.61.

• Change Order No. 2 with Top Grade Concrete for Sidewalk City Project 2016-4D Miscellaneous Projects. If approved, the contract will increase by $17,060.30, raising the contract amount to $46,364.14.

• Change Order No. 1 to Big O Concrete for Curb & Gutter City Project 2016-14B. If approved, the contract will be increased by $3,692.25, raising the contract total to $90,940.70.

• Change Order No. 3 with VanderPol Dragline Inc. for the AIP 3-46-0037-26 Hangar Road & Parking Lot Improvements Project. If approved, the contract would rise by $756.60, increasing the final contract amount to $184,075.45.

• Pay estimates, bills, payroll, salary adjustments, new employee hires and authorized payment of recurring and other expenses in advance as approved by the finance officer.

Agenda items

The council considered the following agenda items:

• Council members Mel Olson, Bev Robinson, Dave Tronnes, Dan Allen and Susan Tjarks met as the Public Properties Committee, but tabled a street light request at the Wild Oak development. There were no other items, and the request was tabled until the Dec. 19 meeting.

• Called the meeting to order, conducted the Pledge of Allegiance, conducted roll call and heard no citizen input.

• Approved the transfer retail on-off sale wine license RW-6530 and package off-sale liquor license PL-4695 from TEAM Haus, doing business as Dakota Sunset, 1524 W. Havens Ave., to Meyers Oil Company Inc., doing business as Dakota Sunset Shell, 1524 W. Havens Ave.

• Approved one package off-sale liquor license and four retail on-off sale wine licenses.

• Approved the application of Brianna Blom and Curtis and Sandra Melor for a conditional use permit to operate a family residential child care facility in the residence located at 912 E. Seventh Ave.

• Tabled a hearing on a conditional use permit request from West Havens Storage LLC to Dec. 19.

• Approved 2016 capital grant funds.

• Accepted and authorized a state Department of Health Workplace Wellness Grant.

• Approved 2017 employee benefit rates for dental, life and flexible spending.

• Approved Ordinance No. 2556, which will allow 10 members to continue serving on the Corn Palace Events & Entertainment Board.

• Held the first reading of Ordinance No. 2558 on supplemental appropriations.