Headlines
Mitchell nuisance code overhaul still up in the air
VIDEO: Parade of Lights returns in Mitchell
Jackley: State, local agencies may release names of crash victims
There's an app for that? Scammers figure out how to 'spoof' local, business phone numbers
Dakota Access 'fully committed' to completing pipeline, requests judge to rule in its favor
Headlines
Google looks for 'conservative outreach' manager after Trump election win
McDonald's revamps $4 billion McCafe brand as it lags Starbucks
Amazon opening store that will eliminate checkout lines
Starbucks CEO steps down to focus on high-end coffee, shares dip
Burger King follows McDonald's with sales abroad beating U.S.
Headlines
Klobuchar on Obama's renewable fuel requirement: 'We couldn't have better Thanksgiving news'
Investors press meat producers to cut water pollution
Heritage Foundation publishes report criticizing sections of 2014 Farm Bill
Soybean yields slightly down in 2016 after record 2015
SD corn yields below record highs forecasted nationwide
Headlines
Stugart leaves USF for job in Missouri
Registration open for city camps
Winner takes second at KWLPG Invite
No. 7 Concordia hands No. 1 DWU women first loss
USD women fall to Wyoming in OT
life
Headlines
Couple unites in July ceremony
White Lake man celebrates nine decades
Parkston woman celebrates 90th birthday
Former Ethan woman celebrates a century
Former Parkston man turns 80
Headlines
Linda Joy (Cain) Cooper
Drew Allen Holter
Imogene Van Overschelde
Lila June Steiber
Cassie Karen Greger
Headlines
Preparing for a lean year
Retirement finds the Legislature's only homemaker
OUR VIEW: Hisses and cheers
LETTER: Columnists and reporters should be kept separate
LETTER: State sales tax needs fixing
Headlines
Letcher duck habitat nearly complete
Wiltz: Buck fever? Can't say I've been afflicted
Wiltz: Thankful in all forms during hunting season
Elk herd to be trimmed, studied for wasting disease
SD deer elusive after EHD outbreak
VIDEO: Parade of Lights returns in Mitchell
By
Matthew Gade
Today at 8:10 p.m.
1 / 2
2 / 2
