Dean Honomichl, 33, was given two five-year prison sentences Monday at the Hutchinson County Courthouse in Olivet for grand theft valued between $5,000 and $100,000 and third-degree burglary, according to the Hutchinson County Clerk of Courts Office.

The charges stem from the theft of approximately $10,000 worth of tools, checks and cash on Sept. 19, 2015, from Runnings in Parkston, according to court documents.

In September, authorities said some of the items were returned by an unnamed party, but Hutchinson County State's Attorney Glenn Roth said not every item was found.

"We got the guy convicted of grand theft and third-degree burglary," Roth said. "I'm satisfied with getting him convicted and sentenced to the penitentiary."

Honomichl pleaded guilty to the two charges on Nov. 7. His two five-year sentences run concurrently, or at the same time, but only three years from each of his new sentences run concurrently with the terms he is currently serving.

Honomichl is already serving a 15-year prison sentence for three other criminal incidents. On Jan. 28, he was sentenced to two 10-year prison terms, to run concurrently, for ingestion of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana in jail and two habitual offender charges, which increase the maximum penalties for felonies.

On May 11, Honomichl was sentenced to five years in prison for third-degree burglary, stemming from the theft of more than $7,000 from Weisser Oil in Wagner, which ultimately led the owners to sell the business. The sentence runs consecutive to the 10-year sentences, meaning the five-year sentence won't begin until the 10-year sentence has ended.

Honomichl and Tara Smejkal-Honomichl, 37, of Wagner, took the money from Weisser Oil in the early morning hours of Sept. 25, six days after the Parkston theft. Smejkal-Honomichl was sentenced to five years in prison for aiding and abetting a third-degree burglary, but all but 18 months was suspended.

In Honomichl's Hutchinson County case, the judge ordered two years of his newest sentence run consecutive to his time on the other matters, bringing his total prison sentence to 17 years, minus time served, according to the Clerk of Courts Office.

In addition, Honomichl was ordered to pay $104 in court costs for each charge, as well as $9,410.09 in restitution to one victim and $852 in restitution to another. Hutchinson County officials would not disclose information about the victims due to the newly passed Amendment S, or Marsy's Law, which protects victim information.