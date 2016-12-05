Temperatures to drop to teens by Tuesday night

"The big news is the change to colder, which is just now about coming in," Williams said late Monday afternoon. "It'll feel like winter."

Mitchell temperatures are expected to dive down to 22 degrees on Tuesday, Williams said. And the cold air will keep on coming, dropping the city's temperature to around 10 degrees into Tuesday night. Wednesday is expected to be even cooler, with an average to "hang" in the teens, or about 16 degrees, Williams said.

Wind chills for the next few days will get into the single digits, dropping below zero Tuesday and Wednesday night.

"It's not going to be unusual now that we're in December," Williams said. "But it'll still seem like a shock because we haven't had anything like this yet."

Tuesday and Wednesday will also see heavy winds, Williams said. He forecasts sustained winds will be reach 20-30 miles per hour, with gusts reaching 35-40 miles per hour.

Even though Mitchell is going to face some bitter temperatures, the city won't see any additional precipitation. According to Williams, there could be a few flurries or "real light snow" north of Mitchell Wednesday, but it won't amount to much. And the same goes for Thursday with light snow and flurries possible on Wednesday night and into early Thursday morning.

The weekend will bring some slightly warmer weather, Williams said, bringing the temperature back into the mid-20s.

With temperatures reaching 40 degrees on Monday, the cold weather might be a shock for some people, but it's not unusual to see this sudden change, Williams said.

"It's milder than normal. I have to say, it happens all the time, but we wouldn't classify it as unusual either," Williams said. "For anybody who has lived in South Dakota for a decent amount of time knows in the winter it can change pretty quickly."