At approximately 2:30 a.m., a Lyman County deputy responded to a report of an unconscious male outside Jet Lanes. Witnesses said Thomas and the man "exchanged a few words" inside the bowling alley's bar. The two men walked outside, where Thomas allegedly struck the other man, knocking him to the ground.

The man was transported by ambulance to Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre, and his father told law enforcement he was airlifted to Sioux Falls for treatment of a broken skull and a brain bleed.

Thomas left the scene, court documents state, and authorities were unable to make contact with him. Thomas contacted the sheriff at approximately 9:20 a.m. and was arrested about an hour later.

Thomas was charged with aggravated assault, a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine. He is scheduled to appear in court in January.