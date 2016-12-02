Building a better campground

With the five-year lease to Loren Skinner set to expire December 31, the city will officially take over operations of the city-owned campground. And Powell, who was hired by the city this year, sees the campground as means to generate more revenue within his department.

"We're hoping that we will be successful and we can continue this as a revenue generator for the Parks Department, which has been an issue for us that we've been talking about in the council meetings that we've pretty much remained flat for 15 years," Powell said. "Hopefully we can increase some of the revenue and bring expenses down."

Powell suspected that, under the city's direction, $20,000 in additional revenue could be generated, which could be re-invested into the campground.

In January 2012, the city voted to rent out the campground for five years, with the city receiving $7,000 in revenue annually, according to Powell. But the city had to return $5,000 each year to the campground for maintenance, Powell said, leaving the net revenue for the city at $2,000 each year.

With Skinner deciding against renewing the lease, Powell was left with the option of returning camp management back to city of Mitchell. And Powell, who has experience overseeing campgrounds, has already noted several adjustments that can be made to improve the Lake Mitchell Campground.

"It's just a very tight situation, you're very close to your campers," Powell said. "I don't think it's the best camping experience, and we want to improve upon that experience."

Powell's anticipating to invest $20,000 into the campground in the first year back under city management, including a redesign of approximately 60 recreational vehicle sites. Powell said four sites will likely be eliminated in 2017.

He also expects to improve the shower and bathroom facilities, establish a system for online reservations and expand the boat rental area to allow the public to use the service, not just those visiting the campground.

And with improved facilities and marketing, Powell sees the site bringing back return customers as well as those who were unaware the campground on the north end of Mitchell even exists.

"That's our goal, is to improve the facility, make it a more pleasant experience, bring people out, enjoy the recreation, enjoy the lake — especially as we work to clean the lake," Powell said.

While Powell is hoping to improve the facility to keep it clean, presentable and capable of representing the city well, he doesn't expect it to become a competitor with other campgrounds in the area.

"It's a different experience," Powell said. "So if you're not looking for the lake experience, there's two other great campgrounds to go and camp at that have swimming pools and other things that we just don't have."