The 12 districts — Armour, Burke, Colome, Corsica-Stickney, Gregory, Kimball, Mount Vernon, Plankinton, Platte-Geddes, Wessington Springs, White Lake and Wolsey Wessington — make up the majority of Mid-Central's member districts.

Education cooperatives provide targeted services to member districts in a wide range of specialties, including psychological services, speech, occupational and physical therapy, special education compliance and early childhood education. Each cooperative decides which services will be provided, and Core will provide the "full gamut" to students enrolled in member districts, according to Burke Superintendent Erik Person, one of six superintendents who spearheaded the effort to form Core.

In April, the Mid-Central member schools voted to dissolve the cooperative following scandal and tragedy in 2015 that board members said were insurmountable. At that time, member districts were given the option to hire outside providers of the same services, form an existing co-op or form a new cooperative. And most decided to do the latter, in the pursuit of providing what they believe is best for their students.

"It's an exciting process that we've all learned some things about what we want our next co-op to look like and what we don't want it to look like," Person said. "It's exciting to make a new co-op in the image of what we want for our schools."

The Ethan School District is the only Mid-Central member district that did not join Core. According to the November minutes of the Ethan School Board, the district is still in discussions about possible education cooperative affiliations for the 2017-2018 school year. There are 14 education cooperatives in South Dakota.

The decision to form a new co-op came down to three factors: whether or not joining an existing co-op is cost-effective, services each school wants to provide students and geographic location of a co-op's headquarters, Person said.

"A lot of it has to do with geography, because when you take Mid-Central out of there and you look where the other co-ops are located throughout the state and their service areas, there's going to be a little bit of a hole where Mid-Central was," Person said. "There's a critical mass of schools there."

In September 2015, Scott Westerhuis, former Mid-Central business manager, is believed to have shot and killed his wife and children before setting the family home on fire and killing himself, just hours after Mid-Central learned the state was pulling a multi-million GEAR UP grant following audits that showed misuse of the grant money. Scott's wife, Nicole, was also a Mid-Central employee.

Additionally, two former Mid-Central employees are facing felony charges for their alleged roles in helping cover up the Westerhuis' theft of funds.

But, regardless of the scandal that rocked the co-op, leading to its impending dissolution, Person said the services provided by its employees has been exceptional.

"We also feel like, in spite of everything that happened with Mid-Central ... there are some really good employees that have done some really good work in our schools," Person said. "We really have been happy with the special education services we've gotten from Mid-Central."

Regardless, though, Core board members and its superintendent advisory board are determined to form the cooperative in their image and have said in meetings they are "not a continuation of Mid-Central" and want "as much separation as possible" from Mid-Central.

With little assistance from existing co-ops and state officials, Core has developed and approved a set of bylaws and appointed its board president — Holly Mosterd, of Burke, and has begun advertising for director and business manager positions.

For Corsica-Stickney Superintendent Scott Muckey, the process of forming Core has seemed similar to a process his district underwent fewer than two years ago.

Muckey said establishing Core resembles the process it took to consolidate the Corsica and Stickney school districts, which went into effect July 2015.

Though he was not superintendent of either district during the transition, Muckey took the reigns of the newly formed district when it opened its doors to students, and was aware of the time and work it took to make the consolidation possible.

"It resembles a lot of that process you go through during a school consolidation, except, rather than putting two entities together, you're basically building from scratch," Muckey said. "This is a good board, a good group of schools and everybody is basically laying our topics on the table, talking about them and getting the things done that we want to have done for our students."

'These are really great experiences'

The challenges associated with being part of the group looking to make history by forming Core are magnified for Andrea Powell, who is in her first year in the Armour School District's top position.

Powell was hired as Armour's superintendent for the 2016-2017 school year, and immediately jumped into a pair of potentially district-altering projects — Core and consolidation discussions with the Tripp-Delmont School District.

Stressful and time-consuming at times, Powell said the overall experience has been rewarding and she is excited about the possibilities for the Armour district.

"I pretty much chalked it all up to these are really great experiences that I can learn from and it's been one of those years where you're not always knowing where it's going, but every single one of these things has been really powerful at the same time," she said. "It's been very busy — very busy, but a great process. I would not have it any other way."

In fact, when it comes to Core, Powell is glad to have a hand in determining the services students she oversees will have access to in the future.

If the Armour district had chosen to join an already-established cooperative, school officials would have had little or no say in how the group operates, Powell said, and, if going to have to start from the ground-up, school officials decided they wanted more power.

"Being in that conversation has been really powerful," Powell said. "I want to know that the decision our district makes is something that is going to be successful and strong, but also something that I can fully support because I was part of the process along the way."