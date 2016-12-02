Stickney ambulance service purchases ambulance equipment

Recently, the town's first-ever ambulance service purchased a Lifepak 15, which allows the ambulance to transport patients and includes an electrocardiogram (EKG), defibrillator and heart monitor, with a built-in modem through Verizon. The modem allows the Lifepak 15 to communicate diagnostics on the patient to the hospital while in transit, cutting response time and increasing knowledge of medical staff.

"When seconds and minutes count, this machine can save lives," Ambulance Director Cherie Sauvage said.

The total cost of the Lifepak 15 machine was $28,000, and the remainder of the cost was funded mostly through donations. Stickney Rescue received a $10,000 donation from the John T. Vucurevich Foundation and $3,100 from a free will donation supper, with a matching donation of $2,500 from the Modern Woodmen of America.

The Stickney ambulance service was introduced in May, and the service has since responded to 11 calls, and estimate officials will respond to approximately two calls each month. Nine calls were received in total in 2015 prior to the service's establishment.

The ambulance service is able to serve nearly 850 people, reaching a territory slightly west and south of Aurora Center and east toward Davison County. The crew includes four EMTs, two nurses and 14 first responders.

Prior to May 1, the city had several first responders in the community, but did not have an ambulance service, so the Plankinton Ambulance would respond to emergencies in Stickney and rural areas, which could be more than 10 miles away.

After recognizing a need for a more efficient system, the community raised $61,000 to provide Stickney Fire and Rescue with the necessary equipment needed to operate an official ambulance service.