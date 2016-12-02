Laura DeLong, 38, of Herrick, was arrested on Nov. 4, one week after the alleged vehicle pursuit. DeLong was charged with aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, among other charges, according to court documents.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 in Bonesteel, a Gregory County sheriff's deputy allegedly saw a black 2012 Toyota RAV4 rev its engine and accelerate quickly above the posted 45 mph speed limit on Highway 18.

The deputy pursued the vehicle, which traveled west on 298th Street and south on 261st Avenue, court documents state, but lost sight of the vehicle. The deputy located it again about 3 miles west of Bonesteel, and the driver "appeared to be waiting" for the officer, court documents state.

The driver allegedly accelerated westbound on 299th Street at speeds of more than 70 mph, turned north and moved onto Highway 18.

Court documents state the deputy pulled up to the vehicle twice, and the driver, DeLong, attempted to drive into the patrol car each time. That meets the state's criteria for aggravated assault, which requires a person to attempt to put another in fear of serious harm by physical menace with a deadly weapon.

The driver ended the pursuit at a residence about 8 miles west of Bonesteel. Two more officers from the Gregory County Sheriff's Office arrived on scene and forced a woman, identified as DeLong, from the vehicle, court documents state.

DeLong was placed in handcuffs but identified herself as a tribal member on tribal ground and so was released, according to court documents.

On Nov. 4, another deputy saw DeLong's vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 18. The deputy stopped the vehicle and placed DeLong under arrest.

DeLong was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine; aggravated eluding, a Class 6 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine; and reckless driving, a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

She was also cited with a stop sign violation, exhibition driving and violating lane driving requirements, Class 2 misdemeanors, each punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

DeLong was released on a $2,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court later this month.