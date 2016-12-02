Around the Region

The event kicks off with a wine and beer social at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m.

The purpose of the Holiday Festival is to raise money to advance the equality of health care in the region. All of the proceeds from the event will go toward helping raise the necessary $3 million in local donations for Winner Regional's expansion and renovation project.

The Merry and Bright Ornament Sale will feature 100 ornaments on sale for $20 each, and 10 stockings will be up for auction. Each stocking ranges in value from $300 to $500. Additionally, 200 glasses of champagne will be sold for $20 each.

Woonsocket

4-H SHOOTING SPORTS BEGIN MONDAY: The 2017 4-H shooting sports season will begin Monday with a sign-up and safet night at the 4-H building in Forestburg.

Registration will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. while a light dinner is served. The information session and safety training will run from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. At least one parent should attend with their child. Shooters must be at least 8 years old and not turn 19 before Jan. 1.

Participants may choose to shoot any or all of the following: BB gun, air pistol, air rifle, compound bow or recurve bow. Shooting sports practice will begin Jan. 8.

Presho

PRESHO CITY PARK TO GET NEW OUTDOOR BASKETBALL COURT: Thanks to a grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund and donations from community members, a new NCAA regulation outdoor basketball court will be built at the Presho City Park.

The projected plan includes six hoops, new outdoor lighting and landscaping.

The court will be located north of the existing court, which is directly east of the tennis court.

South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks grants coordinator Randy Kittle said the city should receive notice in the spring that they can proceed with bid letting.

