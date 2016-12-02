Two Bon Homme Co. teens plead not guilty to rape

Anderson and Kopp are charged with performing sexual acts with an 18-year-old woman when she was "incapable of giving consent because of any intoxicating, narcotic or anesthetic agent or hypnosis" on July 23, according to court documents.

In September, Bon Homme County State's Attorney Lisa Rothschadl said the alleged incident occurred in rural Bon Homme County. The two men were released on $5,000 unsecured bonds, meaning they will owe the county $5,000 if they violate probation.

Third-degree rape is a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. The sexual contact charge is a Class 4 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

A motions hearing is scheduled for Kopp later this month. Anderson has a motions hearing scheduled in January.