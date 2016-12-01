Quenzers honored as MTI's Individual Donors of the Year

As a former MTI employee, Jan still finds time to be productive and dedicated to the school. To date, the total gifts to MTI from the Quenzers exceeds $18,000, and on Thursday, it was the school's turn to give back to the Quenzers.

At MTI's annual donor recognition event, held at the school's Campus Center, the Quenzers were honored as the Individual Donors of the Year. The award is given to an individual or family who has made a single or multi-year commitment to an MTI foundation initiative, program or scholarship.

"I spent 26 years with Mitchell Tech and it was a job, but it was also family and I believe in the mission and I believe in the folks that work here," Jan said. "It was just a wonderful time in my life."

Jan, who retired in 2005, served as an administrative assistant in the Instructional Services Center, as assistant to the president and in the Corporate Education area.

In the last few years, the couple stepped up their efforts to honor all legacy employees when Jan began working with the MTI Foundation to establish the Legacy Staff Endowment. The Quenzers offered to match all former employee donations, and with their help, the endowment is fully funded today.

"We believe strongly in continued education," Harlan said. "It's very important to us. Coming from a small community, we feel that education opens up doors to not only the student, but it's also good for the state — for industrial development, commercial development and general development in the communities and the state."

The couple has lived in Mitchell for 39 years and said they strongly believe that education cannot be ignored. It's why they continue to support Mitchell Tech annually, Jan said.

"We're very honored and we did this in reality for just a quiet way to support the institute because we feel so strongly about Mitchell Tech and education," Jan said. "We never really did it for any honor, but it's very nice to be honored and thankful for the other legacy staff that has contributed. We're hoping this continues to grow and more than one scholarship can be given."

Here's a look at the other awards of the evening:

VOLUNTEERISM & SERVICE AWARD: Myron Sonne

Myron Sonne has been connected with MTI since 1970, when he began teaching agriculture technology. Sonne continued to teach for 40 years, retiring in 2010. Sonne was honored with the volunteerism and service award, which is given to an individual who has given time and talent to the MTI Foundation.

"I understand how important education is to these students and how many wonderful skills they can obtain going to this school," Sonne said.

Sonne is described as a "steadfast contributor" to the Foundation and MTI. During his time working at MTI and since retiring, Sonne has helped raise thousands of dollars for MTI students. Most recently, he facilitated a $12,500 gift to establish the MTI PAS Scholarship Endowment, which provides a $500 annual scholarship.

Sonne still talks to many of his former students today, as several stayed in the area for farming and other agriculture-related careers.

"So many students are still around. They didn't leave. That was always good to train somebody who would stay in the community and invest in the community ..." Sonne said. "I like to go to bull sales and stock shows and it's just like a reunion every time."

DONOR LEGACY AWARD: The South Dakota Wheat Commission

The South Dakota Wheat Commission has been a "long valued partner" of the MTI Foundation, benefitting several departments across campus. The group was awarded with the Donor Legacy Award, which is given to a donor who has consistently supported the MTI foundation.

Since 2010, the South Dakota Wheat Commission has donated more than $50,000 to MTI. Executive Director Reid Christopherson and board member Chet Edinger accepted the award on behalf of the Commission.

Christopherson said it has been a pleasure to work with the school's culinary academy and often asks what is needed to continue moving forward. And in the last conversation had with the academy, Christopherson said he was told they were in need of a commercial pasta maker.

"Well here it is," he said, handing a check to Heather Lentz, the executive director of the MTI Foundation and emcee for the night.

Lenz, shocked by being handed a check, said it was the first time any award winner has given a check to her directly on the night of the banquet.

"Investing in the future generation remains a high priority for us," Christopherson said.

CORPORATE DONOR OF THE YEAR: Elite Electric

Elite Electric's endowment was created in 2016, which represents a desire to help lay a strong foundation in the lives of future electricians. The group was honored with the Corporate Donor of the Year award, which is given to a company that has made a single or multi-year commitment to an MTI Foundation initiative, a program or a scholarship.

Elite Electric opened its doors in 1993 as a residential and remodel electrical company with David Wells as the sole employee. In 2013, Wells died, and it was in his memory that is wife, Linda, and other members from Elite Electric funded a $100,000 endowment at MTI in April.

Receiving the award was Linda Wells, Patrick Perdaems and Jason Schickedanz.

INDUSTRY OF THE YEAR: Commercial Construction

Commercial Construction was the industry recognized for this year's Industry of the Year Award.

The title is awarded to an industry that has come together as a whole to support an MTI program with donations of cash, equipment, supplies, training or provided internship or employment opportunities to MTI graduate.

There has been a large amount of planning and preparation efforts put into expanding MTI's Architectural Design and Building Construction (ADBC) program that focuses on commercial construction. Two individuals, Mark Puetz and Doug McCune of Puetz Corporation, spearheaded the effort to give students hands-on experience to different facets of commercial construction in an on-campus lab setting.

OUTSTANDING ALUMNUS HONOR: Brad Greenway

Brad Greenway was the individual chosen to win the first-ever Outstanding Alumnus Honor, an award created this year. The title is given to an individual who has achieved a career milestone, which is a product of their education at Mitchell Tech.

Greenway was recently given the honor of America's Pig Farmer of the Year Award from the National Pork Board. The award is designed to recognize a pig farmer who excels at raising pigs and connects with today's consumers about how pork is produced.

Greenway was unable to receive the award at the banquet because he is in California talking with the students, the food service and CEO of Stanford University about farming today and how it's changed.

His wife, Peggy, his son, Brent, and Thomas Smith, another MTI graduate, accepted the award on Greenway's behalf.