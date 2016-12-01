On the back of more than $400,000 in donations, the Platte Area Ministerial Association on Nov. 22 closed on the $370,000 purchase of a 40.4 acre section of land south of Platte previously belonging to the late Scott and Nicole Westerhuis.

When restoration efforts, which began this week, are complete, the ministerial association anticipates the property will be used for youth ministry programs and retreats.

“We said it at the very beginning that this is a God-sized project, and if it was going to happen, it was because He’s going to move behind it and ahead of us even,” said Daniel Daum, with the ministerial association. “He’s done that, and we’re so excited.”

On Sept. 17, 2015, Scott Westerhuis is believed to have shot and killed his wife, Nicole, and four children, who ranged in age from 9 to 16, before setting his home ablaze and killing himself.

The deaths occurred hours after Scott Westerhuis learned the South Dakota Department of Education had terminated an annual $4.3 million management contract held by Mid-Central Education Cooperative, where he served as business manager.

The Westerhuis home was completely destroyed in the fire, but several additional structures on the property, including an indoor gym, garage and football field, were unscathed and purchased at an auction by the ministerial association a year later, nearly to the day. Also purchased by the ministerial association were the gym’s wood floor and the two basketball hoops inside of the gym.

During a two-month fundraising campaign, approximately $227,000 was donated from locals to the group’s project, with an additional $200,000 given by a private source, Daum said.

And, although the group received a generous amount of funding, Daum said there were moments of doubt.

“There were a few of those late nights and early mornings literally crying out to God saying, ‘Lord is this really going to happen?’ ” Daum said. “Every single one of those times, He’d give me just enough affirmation to say, ‘Yes, don’t worry, Dan, we’ve got this.’ ”

Since finalizing the purchase last week, officials with the association have begun clean up at the property, and will continue efforts Saturday afternoon. The main focus of the clean up, Daum said, is to deconstruct a walkway that connected the gym to the house, while removing the charred remains of the home still lingering on the property will be the responsibility of an outside source.

If weather remains mild, Daum said he believes the property could be ready for use by late winter or early spring. According to Daum, five groups have already contacted the ministerial association about using the facilities, with three being Native American ministries.

There was some speculation from community members prior to the ministerial purchase of the land about whether or not Native American people would be willing to utilize the property, as much of the money the Westerhuis family allegedly stole was perceived to have been used to purchase land, property and equipment. So, the initial interest from Native American people has been encouraging, Daum said.

Additionally, a registered Oglala Sioux tribal member is on the ministerial association’s seven-person board of directors to oversee operations at the property.

“We were serious about the fact if we wanted Native American ministry to be part of our focus, we need to include them in this process,” Daum said.

Four other board seats have been filled by area residents, Daum said, with two more to be appointed in the coming weeks. The board will hold its first meeting Dec. 7, when it will begin establishing bylaws and procedures, and tour the land and facilities.

But, Daum said, even when formally established, the possibilities for the property are endless.

“I’m just amazed at God’s provision and how we have seen him work through all of this because there’s a lot of stuff that had to have happen, that had to be put in place, for it to happen,” he said. We’ve done and are still doing a lot of dreaming about what we can do.”