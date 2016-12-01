Delmont apartment fire suspect arrested in Texas

Douglas County State's Attorney Craig Parkhurst said investigators believe the fire started inside Good's apartment but declined to provide more details. No one was injured in the fire.

The arrest warrant was issued on July 14, and bond was set at $20,000. Good was delivered to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Nov. 9.

First-degree arson is a Class 2 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to 25 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Conspiracy to commit arson is a Class 3 felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum of 15 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled to take place in two weeks.