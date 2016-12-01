Bryon Watts, 25, pleaded guilty on Nov. 15 to two felony charges, which were filed against Watts after authorities said he shot Zachary Dostal in the chest on July 6 at a residence on Church Street in Gregory.

According to court documents, Watts discharged a Sig Sauer .22 pistol at approximately 11:20 p.m., which struck Dostal in the chest as Dostal walked into the room where Watts was holding the gun.

Dostal was taken to the hospital. He and another witness believed the shooting was accidental.

Ingestion of opiates is a Class 5 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Reckless discharge of a firearm is a Class 1 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by a maximum of one year in jail and a $2,000 fine. A sentencing hearing was scheduled in December.

Charges of aggravated assault, possession of Vicodin and hydrocodone, ingestion of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed. Watts initially pleaded not guilty to all charges on Aug. 2.