Circuit court cases from 11/29

Guilty pleas and sentences

• Wanda Jennings, 45, of Letcher, admitted to violating probation by using alcohol and being discharged from a treatment program. The maximum penalty is three years in prison. Sentencing was scheduled in two weeks. Jennings was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine and has violated probation once before.

• Wetu Kiyukan, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Nov. 4. Kiyukan was sentenced to four years in prison, suspended to 90 days in jail with credit for 15 days served, and was placed on probation for three years. A charge of ingestion of methamphetamine was dismissed. Kiyukan was granted work search and was ordered to go to a job service agency to find employment. A review hearing was scheduled for December. After leaving the courtroom, Kiyukan shouted an explicit word described by the judge as "disruptive" and "derogatory," and she was brought back and given an additional one-day jail sentence for criminal contempt.

• Kaylee Martin, 20, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation by failing to complete treatment at Arch Halfway House. Sentencing was scheduled in two weeks. Martin was originally placed on probation for possession of amphetamine.

• Heaven Miller, 28, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine on Oct. 19. The maximum penalty is five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Charges of petty theft and possession of drug paraphernalia were dismissed. Miller also admitted to violating probation by leaving a treatment program. The maximum penalty is four years in prison. Sentencing was scheduled for January. A request for bond modification was denied. Miller was originally placed on probation for possession of methamphetamine.

• Jeremy Moore, 39, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to delivery of tramadol to an inmate on or about June 30. Moore was sentenced to 60 days in jail, 45 suspended with credit for seven days served, and was placed on probation for six months.

• April Robinson, 40, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of tramadol by a jail inmate on or about June 29 and second-offense DUI on May 13. Robinson was previously convicted of DUI on Sept. 10, 2009. Charges of ingestion of amphetamine, possession of tramadol, failure to maintain financial responsibility and following too closely were dismissed. For the drug charge, Robinson was sentenced to eight years in prison, four suspended, with credit for time served since July 6. Robinson was recommended to receive addiction treatment while in prison and was ordered to complete treatment once she is released. She is estimated to be eligible for parole in five months. For the DUI, Robinson was sentenced to one year in jail, suspended and concurrent to the first charge, and her license was suspended for one year from her release date.

• Leslee Wells, 22, of Mitchell, admitted to violating probation by failing to attend an appointment with court services and failing to take preliminary breath tests. Wells was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 118 days served. Wells was originally placed on probation for third-offense DUI.

• Monterion Winfrey, 18, of Rapid City, admitted to violating probation by failing to maintain contact with court services, failing to show up for the 24/7 sobriety program and failing to attend a treatment program. Winfrey was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 134 days served. Winfrey was originally placed on probation for aiding and abetting aggravated criminal entry of motor vehicle.

• Margaret Wingert, 21, of Mitchell, pleaded guilty to possession of Ambien on Sept. 1. She was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended to 90 days in jail, 76 of which were also suspended, and she was given credit for 14 days served. Wingert was placed on probation for 2 1/2 years and was ordered to enroll in the 24/7 sobriety program and the Arch Halfway House program.

Not guilty pleas

• Dustin Emmett, 22, of Parkston, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary. A trial was scheduled for February.

• Erik Nielsen, 33, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to six counts of possessing, manufacturing or distributing child pornography. A trial was scheduled for February.

• Cody Titus, 25, of Portland, Oregon, pleaded not guilty to possession of psilocybin with intent to distribute, possession of psilocybin, possession of between 1 ounce and one-half pound of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license. A trial was scheduled for February. A request for bond modification was denied.

• Schuyler Totton, 24, of Parkston, pleaded not guilty to first-degree burglary. A trial was scheduled for February.

• Connie Ward, 45, of Mitchell, pleaded not guilty to ingestion of methamphetamine, first-offense DUI and making an illegal lane change. A trial was scheduled for February.

Continuances

• Ryan Bruguier, 26, of Chamberlain, was granted a continuance until February. A request for bond modification was denied. Bruguier is charged with second-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, committing a felony while carrying a firearm, grand theft valued between $5,000 and $100,000 and misprision of a felony.

• Aloysius Cross, 23, of Mitchell, was not present. A bench warrant has already been issued. Cross is charged with two counts of simple assault against a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, obstructing police, jailer or firefighter and intentionally causing contact with bodily fluids or waste.

• Dustin Mauhl, 26, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance until February. Mauhl is charged with second-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery, possession of a firearm after a prior felony drug conviction and committing a felony while carrying a firearm.

• Jeffery McGhee, 43, of Mitchell, requested a new attorney, but the request was denied. McGhee and his attorney, Doug Papendick, were ordered to communicate with each other. McGhee is charged with possession and ingestion of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kyler Way, 28, of Mitchell, was granted a continuance for two weeks. Way is charged with aggravated eluding, two counts of fourth-offense DUI, reckless driving, obstructing police, jailer or firefighter and two counts of driving with a revoked license.