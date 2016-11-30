After three years of doctor appointments, tests and unanswered questions, 4-year-old Paxton was diagnosed in October with Ullrich muscular dystrophy, a disease that causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass. Symptoms, like frequent falls, difficulty getting up from a lying or sitting position and muscle stiffness, began early in life for Paxton.

Because there is no cure for muscular dystrophy, the family will face continuous medical expenses throughout Paxton's life. But a pair of local agencies are prepared to help.

During Mitchell's Parade of Lights on Monday, the Mitchell-based International Association of Fire Fighters and Alexandria fire department will be hosting a "Fill the Boot" fundraiser for Paxton and his family to help offset some of Paxton's medical costs. The Hruby family will ride on the departments' fire trucks and firefighters will be asking for donations for Paxton.

Through all of the hardships he has faced, Paxton's positive attitude has been uplifting for the Hruby family.

"How can you be frustrated when you have a kid like that?" Paxton's dad, Jeff, said Tuesday night as his son, donned in a Buzz Lightyear costume, laughed and roamed the family's Alexandria home. "Of course it's hard because it's your kid and you don't want to see them ever struggle in life, but he's so happy."

In October, during a trip to the Maryland-based National Institute of Health to meet with specialists, it was determined Paxton has an especially rare form of muscular dystrophy.

On average, approximately one of 3,500 people has the disease, caused by a genetic mutation, according to statistics from the Mayo Clinic. But where Paxton's gene sequence mutated to create the muscular dystrophy is the first documented case of its kind, according to his doctors.

That extreme rarity in itself was enough to baffle local, state and regional doctors for years.

And, though doctors were unsure until recently what was causing Paxton's issues — like an inability to run, jump or stand up without assistance — Jeff, and his wife, Jodi, knew it wasn't a "phase" their son would grow out of.

This was, in part, because the couple have an older son, Ayden, 6, who is healthy.

"We knew something was not right immediately," Jeff said. "We had had Ayden, he was a normal, healthy baby, and then Paxton struggled so much. We just knew."

And some doctors agreed.

Some specialists and neurologists told the family they were sure Paxton had muscular dystrophy, but a different doctor would say they were 100 percent sure he didn't.

Paxton was born with hypotonia, defined simply as low muscle tone, and a dislocated left hip, setting off red flags for some doctors. When he was three months old, Paxton underwent a hip nailing surgery and was placed in a spica cast, then at five months was hospitalized for "failure to thrive." At that time, it was determined Paxton had a neurological condition, but doctors were uncertain at that time — and for years afterward — what the condition was.

He was required to have a second surgery while hospitalized at five months to correct his laryngomalacia (a soft or "floppy" larynx, causing the tissues to fall over the airway opening and partially block it), which caused an inability to gain weight. The surgery also corrected the drop in oxygen levels he experienced while sleeping.

Finally, though, a muscle biopsy test was ordered, which came back abnormal. At that point, the Hrubys were transferred to a neurologist who ordered genetic testing, confirming a muscular dystrophy diagnosis.

"(Doctors) originally told us he may not be the starting quarterback or he may not play basketball, and we were OK with that," Jodi said. "If you're telling me he's going to be OK, he's just maybe not going to be able to participate in sports or be an all-star athlete, I'm OK with that, I just want him to have as normal of a life as possible. That's still our approach."

'We wouldn't change a thing'

For now, Paxton is mobile and enjoys many of the same activities his older brother does. Paxton can even keep up with Ayden while traipsing around the house. But doctors predict that by the time Paxton is 10, he will need a walker or will be confined to a wheelchair.

In hopes of extending that timeline, Paxton participates in various kinds of physical therapy each week, including horseback riding to strengthen his core and aquatherapy, each of which Paxton loves to do.

"We have to make it fun because he's four," Jeff said. "Try to get a 4-year-old to stretch if there's not something more to it — yeah, right."

Paxton, whose parents say he's a "smart kid," has already begun to notice he's not exactly like the other kids his age. Sometimes, if he's with classmates on the playground and is unable to keep up or climb on the equipment, he'll wander off to do something on his own. Other times, when he's in a stretch where he falls more often than usual and somebody asks if he's OK, Paxton will say, "Yeah, there's something wrong with me," or "My legs don't work." Jeff and Jodi said, regardless of the stress Paxton's diagnoses has brought them personally, hearing those phrases is far more difficult.

"That's probably one of the hardest things for us is watching that, or sometimes seeing the disappointment of him not being able to do the normal things everybody else does," Jeff said. "He's a smart little kid, so I assume he knows something's up."

For now, the Hrubys are thankful for Paxton's health, his positive attitude and the overwhelming support they have received from the Alexandria community and surrounding areas.

Jodi, who works at the Hanson School in Alexandria, said students young and old are kind to Paxton, and often give him high-fives in the morning on his way to class. Moving forward, she said she hopes kids remain accepting of Paxton's differences, and is anxious, but confident, about the adaptations teachers may have to make to accommodate her son's needs.

"We're going to have to let him grow up," Jodi said. "Of course, if we could change it, we would in a heartbeat. But we can't, so we wouldn't change a thing."