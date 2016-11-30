Chamberlain School District fundraising for future project

Following the completion of the district's $4.2 million, 18,250-square-foot expansion, the Chamberlain School District Foundation will install bricks in front of the administration office, which is part of the ongoing building project. The bricks will have donors' names chiseled in them and cost $50 to purchase through Jan. 20.

Ann Thiel, president of the Chamberlain School District Foundation, said the foundation recently sent information about the fundraiser to approximately 3,000 alumni and has already sold a handful of bricks.

"It's not restricted to just alumni, and it's not restricted just to individuals," Thiel said. "Groups can buy a brick, or anybody who is interested."

Money raised from the brick purchases will not go toward funding the building project, but will be used to support and enhance educational programs in the elementary, middle and high schools, according to Chamberlain School District Superintendent Debbie Johnson. Equipment and technology or classroom resources could be purchased with the funds, or projects promoting cultural understanding could be undertaken, among other options, Johnson said.

"The fundraiser is not funding the building project at all," Johnson said. "When that's done, the foundation project will begin."

The Chamberlain School District Foundation is dedicated to providing quality education that prepares students for success in a diverse world, Johnson said, and likes to undertake projects that show donors their money is being put to use — like the brick project.

"They're very progressive-minded and add to the quality of what's happening in the district," Johnson said.

But, before the brick project can come to fruition, the building project has to be finished.

School officials toured the building Nov. 23 and were reassured that the project remains on schedule and on budget, with an anticipated completion date in summer 2017.

The addition will include practice space for the gymnastics and wrestling teams, as well as a weight room, career and technical education classrooms and administrative offices.

Last week, crews finished the roof on the addition, and brick on the front is done.

"It looks really good with everything else that's been put up there," Johnson said. "One thing we noticed that now that the roof is on and we have light, the size is better proportioned. Before, spaces looked small, now they look like they should — like we envisioned them."

Remaining work includes pouring the floors, finishing inside walls, plumbing, the front entrance and some electrical work.

Capital outlay funds will cover $3.5 million of the project's total cost, while the remaining $700,000 comes from Impact Aid funds. The Chamberlain School Board plans to tour the facility during its board meeting Dec. 20.