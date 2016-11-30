Parkston family displaced following Wednesday morning fire

There were people home at the time of the fire, but everyone present was able to exit the structure safely and there were no injuries reported, Lucas said.

The fire was contained to the attic area, but smoke and water damage was more widespread, leaving the home uninhabitable. American Red Cross volunteers responded and helped find temporary accommodations for the displaced family.

No other structures were threatened, Lucas said, and 13 Parkston firefighters were on scene for 90 minutes.