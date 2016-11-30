Cabela's-Bass Pro Shops merger could be delayed

While the deal was expected to be finalized in the first half of 2017, the filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission could delay the $5.5 billion deal announced in October.

Cabela's has operated a store south of Interstate 90 in Mitchell since 2000, but officials declined to comment on the deal's impact on Mitchell employees shortly after the acquisition was announced.

Cabela's operates 85 retail stores, primarily in the western United States and Canada, while Bass Pro Shops operates mainly in the eastern and southern U.S.

Cabela's has two South Dakota stores, the other located in Rapid City, and Bass Pro Shops has no locations in the state.

Shortly after the deal was announced, Cabela's CEO Tommy Millner said in an open letter than the deal would not affect the Cabela's CLUB program, which offers 2 percent back in points on purchases at physical retail locations and 1 percent back on purchases everywhere Visa credit cards are accepted.