Two injured in McCook County crash
SALEM — Icy roadways led to a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Interstate 90 near Salem, leaving two people with minor injuries.
A 2000 Ford Explorer, driven by a 29-year-old male, was traveling west on I-90 at 9:24 p.m., approximately four miles east of Salem, when it crossed an ice-covered bridge and the driver lost control. The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled twice near mile marker 366 on I-90, South Dakota Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Tony Mangan.
The driver and a 23-year-old female passenger were both wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries. Both refused medical treatment at the scene of the crash.
The McCook County Sheriff's Office also responded.