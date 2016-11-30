Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Two injured in McCook County crash

    By Daily Republic News Today at 11:25 a.m.
    Two people suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle rollover Tuesday night near Salem. (Photo courtesy of the South Dakota Highway Patrol Facebook page)

    SALEM — Icy roadways led to a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night on Interstate 90 near Salem, leaving two people with minor injuries.

    A 2000 Ford Explorer, driven by a 29-year-old male, was traveling west on I-90 at 9:24 p.m., approximately four miles east of Salem, when it crossed an ice-covered bridge and the driver lost control. The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled twice near mile marker 366 on I-90, South Dakota Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Tony Mangan.

    The driver and a 23-year-old female passenger were both wearing seat belts and suffered minor injuries. Both refused medical treatment at the scene of the crash.

    The McCook County Sheriff's Office also responded.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalregionCrashSalemHighway patrolmccook county
    Advertisement