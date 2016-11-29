The holiday-related theme is based off the 1940's film "Holiday Inn" starring Bing Crosby and Fred Astaire. Crosby opens an inn that features holiday-related live entertainment, according to MHS vocal director Jennifer Randall.

With 18 numbers featured in Up with Show, Randall said the students helped in picking the music and had a fun time doing it.

"There's a lot of Christmas music, but the kids had a fun time finding random holidays. Because nowadays there's a holiday for everything," Randall said. "So the kids have found random holidays to attach to all of the numbers that we're doing in the show."

The show begins at 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the Mitchell High School Auditorium. Tickets cost $10 each and can be purchased at the MHS south door ticket booth on weeknights from 3 to 7 p.m., by calling 995-3045 or at the door.

This year's show choir boasts 50 singers/dancers, and a pit of musicians and tech crew totaling 24 students, according to Randall.

And after nearly two months of practicing and preparing for their first public performance, Randall said the students aren't nervous at all, but ready for an audience.

"They're really professional about stuff," Randall said. "It's just a common thing. A lot of the kids had older siblings and parents involved, so it's kind of a tradition for them. They're just ready to go. They're ready to have an audience at this point."

But it's not just the FDC's first public performance of the year, it's also Randall's first performance as the group's director.

Randall succeeds Chris Miller, who directed FDC for nine years. His last show choir performance was in April before he left to begin his new gig as head choir director at Wheaton Warrenville South High School in Wheaton, Ill.

And with the first public performance beginning tomorrow, Randall isn't nervous either, but excited to show off the work of the FDC.

"I'm ready for judges to see them, colleagues and friends to see them," Randall said. "... I'm not nervous at all. They're really good. They're singing really well, they're dancing really well. I mean they're working so hard and I can't wait for people to see them."

Getting ready for the competitive season

While the group's first public performance is this week, the competitive season doesn't begin until Jan. 28. But Randall said the group is already hard at work preparing for the season.

The group began working with a choreographer at the end of October, held rehearsals over Thanksgiving break and will have several days of practice over winter break.

"It never ends," Randall said with a laugh.

The group will premiere its competitive show on Jan. 19 at the Mitchell High School Talent Show, which will be one of the first events held in the district's new fine arts center. Randall said the finale of the evening will be FDC performing its competition show publicly for the first time.

And after winning the state's first-ever show choir championship in April, Randall said the group is hoping to bring home the title once again.

"They certainly hope to repeat and bring it home again," Randall said. "For us, from a competition standpoint, there are bigger competitions for us earlier in the year. It's certainly nice to win the state championship, but it's not a sport where that's the top award you can win."

FDC was named grand champion in the Class AA division of the South Dakota High School Activities Association's first-ever state show choir championship held at Sioux Falls O'Gorman High School in April, under the direction of Miller.

But while this is a big win for the group, Randall said it's also important for FDC to place well and win in other competitions as well.

"It's never been a good idea to be too confident, because you never know what will happen," Randall said. "But I will say that I'm confident in the work that we're doing. Of course, we have no way of knowing of who we are up against. We're really happy with where we are right now and we look forward to growing more in the next month and a half and ready to show the community in January."