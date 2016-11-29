Davison Co. seeks grant for courthouse security

The four present members of the board, minus Commissioner Randy Reider, authorized the application to apply for a grant to cover half the cost to install a modified door at the court services office on the third floor of the Davison County Courthouse to protect sensitive materials from being seen by probationers.

"Many times what they do is they just walk into (Dawna VanOverschelde's) office and there's a lot of documents, things she's working on that are sensitive that the general public doesn't need to take a look at or be aware of," said Chief Court Services Officer Ron Freeman. "And on days when Dawna has been gone, we find people just standing in there."

By authorizing the request on Tuesday at the Davison County North Offices, the board committed to paying at least half of the cost for the $1,419 safety barrier to be installed if the grant is approved. Davison County Sheriff's Deputy Josh Peterson told the board the state Unified Judicial System has made $10,000 in grant funds available, and the deadline to apply is Thursday.

According to Freeman, the split door — which allows the top to remain open while the bottom portion stays closed — would allow probationers to check in for meetings more efficiently while simultaneously barring any uninvited guests from entering the office and seeing sensitive documents.

Before the board unanimously approved the application, Physical Plant Director Mark Ruml said he saw no problems with the installation of a more secure door.

"I looked at it, I don't have any objections to it and I think it's a good idea," Ruml said.

Commission Chair Brenda Bode voted to authorize the application, but said she hoped the new door would match the historical appearance of the building.

"So when we do make a change, yes I want it to be for safety, but I also want it to be period correct to not deter from what the appearance is," Bode said.

If approved, the grant would be follow in the footsteps of a significantly larger grant the county received for courthouse security in 2015.

The S.D. UJS grant the county received helped cover costs to acquire a $5,030 replacement metal detector and security wands, a $3,155.55 security door keypad at the Clerk of Courts office and a $20,190 glass partition that would serve as a security screen separating the employees at the clerk's office from the public.

But the county hasn't approved every method to improve courthouse security. Earlier this year, the county decided against adding a second courthouse deputy to protect the building at times when Peterson is covering court.

Davison County Sheriff Steve Brink requested the second courthouse deputy, which was estimated to cost approximately $90,000, in an effort to protect the visitors and employees at the courthouse. But the commission declined to add the request into its 2017 budget.

Other business

• Approved minutes, bills, timesheets, two operating transfers and a Family and Medical Leave Act request.

• Signed a juvenile detention agreement with Minnehaha County and approved a probationary wage increase for a jail employee.

• Approved two automatic supplements. The first was a $4,312.18 overtime grant for highway safety. The second was an insurance check for a tire stolen from a Department of Equalization vehicle for $179.37.

• Approved the 2017 rate for out-of-county inmates at the Davison County Jail, which was maintained at $95 per day. According to Corrections Administrator Don Radel, it costs $89.22 per day to house an inmate at the the jail.