Jordan Muntefering, 27, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 13 drug charges, including possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to distribute and two charges of distributing methylenedioxymethamphetamine — also known as MDMA or ecstasy. He entered his plea at the Davison County Public Safety Center in Mitchell.

The charges stem from a probation search at a residence at 212 W. Elm St., where police allegedly found substances believed to be ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana, as well as $33,212 in cash.

Muntefering was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to distribute in a drug-free zone and possession of between 1 ounce and one-half pound of marijuana with intent to distribute in a drug-free zone, all Class 4 felonies, each punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.

He was also charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine and possession of between 1 ounce and one-half pound of marijuana with intent to distribute, Class 5 felonies, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; possession of between 2 ounces and one-half pound of marijuana, a Class 6 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Muntefering was later charged with distribution of MDMA in a drug-free zone and distribution of MDMA, Class 4 felonies, and possession of MDMA, a Class 5 felony, on July 25. If convicted of all charges, Muntefering faces a maximum penalty of 92 years in prison, 30 days in jail and a $184,500 fine.

Kaitlin Minder, 23, who lived at the same residence as Muntefering, was charged with 10 drug-related offenses. Minder pleaded guilty to possession of between 1 ounce and 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of between 2 ounces and 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana. If convicted for the two charges in which she pleaded guilty, the maximum penalty is seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 16.