Mitchell man arrested for cocaine, MDMA possession pleads not guilty
A Mitchell man charged with distributing and intending to distribute multiple drugs, including ecstasy, cocaine and methamphetamine, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to all charges.
Jordan Muntefering, 27, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 13 drug charges, including possession of cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana with intent to distribute and two charges of distributing methylenedioxymethamphetamine — also known as MDMA or ecstasy. He entered his plea at the Davison County Public Safety Center in Mitchell.
The charges stem from a probation search at a residence at 212 W. Elm St., where police allegedly found substances believed to be ecstasy, cocaine and marijuana, as well as $33,212 in cash.
Muntefering was charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and methamphetamine with intent to distribute in a drug-free zone and possession of between 1 ounce and one-half pound of marijuana with intent to distribute in a drug-free zone, all Class 4 felonies, each punishable upon conviction by up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.
He was also charged with possession of cocaine and methamphetamine and possession of between 1 ounce and one-half pound of marijuana with intent to distribute, Class 5 felonies, punishable upon conviction by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine; possession of between 2 ounces and one-half pound of marijuana, a Class 6 felony, punishable upon conviction by up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class 2 misdemeanor, punishable upon conviction by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
Muntefering was later charged with distribution of MDMA in a drug-free zone and distribution of MDMA, Class 4 felonies, and possession of MDMA, a Class 5 felony, on July 25. If convicted of all charges, Muntefering faces a maximum penalty of 92 years in prison, 30 days in jail and a $184,500 fine.
Kaitlin Minder, 23, who lived at the same residence as Muntefering, was charged with 10 drug-related offenses. Minder pleaded guilty to possession of between 1 ounce and 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of between 2 ounces and 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana. If convicted for the two charges in which she pleaded guilty, the maximum penalty is seven years in prison and a $14,000 fine. Sentencing was scheduled for Dec. 16.